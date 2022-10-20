KERKES gives Turkey capability to operate drones in GPS-denied environment

STM Defence has delivered the KERKES GPS-independent autonomous navigation system to the Turkish military, enabling drone swarms to be controlled in contested electromagnetic environments.

STM launched KERKES in 2019 with support from the Turkish defence procurement agency SSB. The project sought to enable accurate location data and mission execution by using object recognition technology and AI with deep-learning capabilities.

With KERKES, a UAV begins its mission with a pre-loaded map. The map is then compared with data gathered during the flight.

Final acceptance testing of the system was completed in early October.

SSB chief Ismail Demir took to social media