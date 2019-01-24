Meggitt, Pratt & Whitney sign engine part agreement
Meggitt has signed a $750 million agreement with Pratt & Whitney to continue supplying advanced composite components for the F119 and F135 engines that power the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II aircraft, the company announced on 21 January.
The ten-year agreement extends Meggitt's existing relationship with Pratt & Whitney in the supply of advanced engine composites for military and civil engine applications.
Tony Wood, chief executive, Meggitt, said: ‘Meggitt is delighted to be working with Pratt & Whitney through this ground-breaking ten year agreement in support of the F135 and F119 engine programmes.
‘These components will be produced in our new state-of-the-art facility in San Diego, California, which opened in August 2018 to support the rapid growth in demand for advanced engine composite components across the aerospace industry.’
