FlightSaftety selected to provide C-5 Aircrew Training System

FlightSafety International is pleased to announce that the United States Air Force Ogden Air Logistics Center has selected the company as the prime contractor for the C-5 Aircrew Training System.

"We are proud to have provided C-5 aircrew and maintenance engine run training for 26 years and look forward to continuing to serve the United States Air Force as the prime contractor for this extremely important program," said Bruce Whitman, President & CEO. "The quality, experience and value FlightSafety provides have helped make the C-5 Aircrew Training System the longest running contractor operated training system for the Air Force by a single supplier."

The C-5 training FlightSafety will provide under this contract includes initial and mission qualifications, as well as continuation and upgrade training for pilots, co-pilots, flight engineers, loadmasters, and maintenance engine run personnel.

The company will also provide operations, maintenance, engineering and modification support for the equipment we will be using during the training. This includes C-5 simulators and a variety of other devices that include Cockpit Procedural Trainers, Computer Based Training stations and Air Force Mission Support System stations.

FlightSafety serves all branches of the United States military and allied militaries worldwide. It provides mission-critical training programs and proven advanced technology training devices that support a broad array of aircraft from helicopters to the largest transport aircraft.

In addition to the C-5 contract, FlightSafety's other government and military contracts include training devices and support for Flight School XXI, Contractor Logistics Support for the United States Air Force Joint Primary Aircraft Training Systems, design and manufacture of Boeing C-17, Bell Boeing Osprey and Lockheed HC-130P Weapon System Trainers, Guns and Rescue training devices, and the Contracted Flying Training and Support program of the Canadian Armed Forces. The company also provides a wide variety of training programs for military variants of civil aircraft to the United States and other governments worldwide.

FlightSafety has delivered close to 800 simulators and other advanced training devices and over 700 Visual Systems since 1978. This includes the development of simulators for approximately 60 different aircraft types in the past five years alone. The simulators and visual systems are part of an integrated training system used throughout the company's network of Learning Centers and by many other leading commercial, government and military organizations worldwide.

Source: FlightSafety

