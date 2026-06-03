Drone Summit turns spotlight on smaller companies and new uncrewed systems

The Drone Summit in Riga, Latvia on 27 May – the second iteration of the event – was backed by a pre-event demonstration the day before and saw 116 exhibitors and thousands of attendees hear about the evolving reality of uncrewed vehicles.

The companies exhibiting ranged from large corporations such as Airbus and Thales to smaller and newer companies such as Latvian firms Natrix and LV-Teh.

Speakers included Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa and UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Armed Forces Alistair Carns with US House Baltic Caucus co-chair Representative Don Bacon also attending.

At the summit, Latvia and the Netherlands signed