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Drone Summit turns spotlight on smaller companies and new uncrewed systems

3rd June 2026 - 09:14 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Riga, Latvia

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Three of LV-Teh’s Hades Gekon M2 UGVs are expected to be delivered to the Latvian Army soon. (Photo: author)

The Drone Summit saw more than 100 companies from 20 countries, including Latvia, Australia, Canada and Israel, presenting uncrewed surveillance and attack platforms. The event came just weeks after drones, believed to be Russian, invaded Latvia’s airspace.

The Drone Summit in Riga, Latvia on 27 May – the second iteration of the event – was backed by a pre-event demonstration the day before and saw 116 exhibitors and thousands of attendees hear about the evolving reality of uncrewed vehicles.

The companies exhibiting ranged from large corporations such as Airbus and Thales to smaller and newer companies such as Latvian firms Natrix and LV-Teh.

Speakers included Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa and UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Armed Forces Alistair Carns with US House Baltic Caucus co-chair Representative Don Bacon also attending.

At the summit, Latvia and the Netherlands signed

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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