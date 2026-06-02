NATO countries test Canadian-made, high-speed “cannibal” drone

NATO member states are evaluating a Canadian-made, high-speed “cannibal” drone as part of the alliance’s effort to improve its counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) inventory. Named Anuri, the system has been designed to detect, track and neutralise enemy uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) with a time-to-target of under 80 seconds at a distance of 5km.

The solution was introduced by INKAS Aerospace and Defense last week during the CANSEC 2026 exhibition in Ottawa, Ontario. According to the vendor, it can defeat consumer, commercial and modified first-person view (FPV) drones travelling at around 400 km/h.

Anuri is intended to provide affordable protection to