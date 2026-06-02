US Air Force to fast-track capability development for GPS-denied operations
The US Air Force (USAF) Research Laboratory (AFRL) plans to accelerate the development of autonomous, long-range, resilient navigation capabilities over the next 18 months to improve the operation of aircraft and helicopters in overland and maritime GPS-denied, degraded, intermittent and limited (GPS-DDIL) environments.
Under the Tracking & Resilient Inertial-Derived Estimation for Naval Targets (TRIDENT) programme, the AFRL intends to conduct test flights and experimentation with rotary- and fixed-wing platforms in diverse conditions to collect data and inform the maturation of future solutions and technologies.
As part of this effort, the service awarded a US$2 million Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) contract
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