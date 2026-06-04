Six critical capability gaps shaping the US Golden Dome implementation

The US government may not be able to fully implement the Golden Dome for America (GDA) programme by the end of President Trump’s term in January 2029 as, despite the $25 billion allocated to the effort, the Pentagon, its services and associated agencies still face several capability gaps that must be addressed within a compressed timeline.

In this analysis, we examine the six most critical obstacles – and potential opportunities – shaping the future of the Golden Dome architecture.

Designed to protect the US homeland against ballistic, cruise and hypersonic missile threats, the Golden Dome’s main constraints result from the