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France air focus: Lower-cost sovereign capabilities propel $11.38 billion UAV market

5th June 2026 - 14:50 GMT | by Matty Todhunter in London, UK

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France’s concerns about the Eurodrone align with broader industry trends favouring lower-cost solutions. (Photo: Airbus)

France is estimated to be Europe’s second-highest spender on UAVs, with a market focused on domestic production, loitering munitions and lower-cost sovereign systems. Its spending profile highlights substantial future market opportunities while reflecting broader industry trends.

France is expected to be one of the highest spenders on uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Europe, evidencing the country’s wider policy of rearmament in the wake of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Defence Insight forecasts that the French UAV market is worth US$11.38 billion, making it the second-highest valued UAV market in Europe behind Germany, accounting for 14.54% of the continent’s total UAV spend.

France’s UAV spend is forecast to be 61.65% higher than the UK’s and 185.93% higher than Italy’s, despite both nations having higher nominal GDP,

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Matty Todhunter

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Matty Todhunter

Matty Todhunter is the Air Desk Lead & Senior UAV Analyst for Defence Insight. He won …

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