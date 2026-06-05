Ukraine and NATO look to industry to boost capability plans
NATO last year launched its Rapid Adoption Action Plan (RAAP) as part of its push towards the integration of new technology, but the alliance acknowledges there are challenges to be overcome, according to the organisation’s industry and innovation chief.
The effort to speed up innovation and the introduction of equipment is being driven by successful processes in Ukraine but a leader of this effort has called on other countries to do more to support this activity in Ukraine.
These and similar issues were a focus of the Drone Summit in Riga, Latvia on 27 May which brought together agile small and medium
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