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Ukraine and NATO look to industry to boost capability plans

5th June 2026 - 13:57 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Riga, Latvia

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Equipment such as the Targan UGV have been supported by Brave1. (Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine)

The Ukraine-Russia war has highlighted the force-multiplying capability of innovation and adaptation of industry and individual companies. NATO is attempting to introduce this flexibility while Ukraine is accelerating these efforts and looking for industrial support.

NATO last year launched its Rapid Adoption Action Plan (RAAP) as part of its push towards the integration of new technology, but the alliance acknowledges there are challenges to be overcome, according to the organisation’s industry and innovation chief.

The effort to speed up innovation and the introduction of equipment is being driven by successful processes in Ukraine but a leader of this effort has called on other countries to do more to support this activity in Ukraine.

These and similar issues were a focus of the Drone Summit in Riga, Latvia on 27 May which brought together agile small and medium

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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