May land forces roundup: counter-drone systems move up the agenda

Two major uncrewed aerial system (UAS) incursions took place on Europe’s eastern flank in May 2026. The first was on 7 May in the Latvian districts of Balvi and Ludza when two drones crashed after entering Latvia, while a third exited, with all incursions blamed by the country on Russia. In response to the detected threat, NATO Baltic Air Policing aircraft were deployed to patrol Latvia’s eastern border for several hours

In mid-May, fighter aircraft were scrambled after UAS platforms entered Romanian airspace and on 29 May a UAS damaged an apartment block in the country’s east, with both events blamed on Russia by