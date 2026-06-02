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May land forces roundup: counter-drone systems move up the agenda

2nd June 2026 - 10:05 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

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RDC Robotics Raven was used to take down a drone. (Photo: Latvian MoD)

There has been a drive towards uncrewed aerial systems and defeating them in recent weeks, with NATO exercises addressing the danger, new systems unveiled and a new Latvian counter-drone unit stood up following recent incursions.

Two major uncrewed aerial system (UAS) incursions took place on Europe’s eastern flank in May 2026. The first was on 7 May in the Latvian districts of Balvi and Ludza when two drones crashed after entering Latvia, while a third exited, with all incursions blamed by the country on Russia. In response to the detected threat, NATO Baltic Air Policing aircraft were deployed to patrol Latvia’s eastern border for several hours

In mid-May, fighter aircraft were scrambled after UAS platforms entered Romanian airspace and on 29 May a UAS damaged an apartment block in the country’s east, with both events blamed on Russia by

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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