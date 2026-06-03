Hezbollah’s fibre-optic drones expose Israel’s counter-UAV gap in southern Lebanon
Hezbollah’s kamikaze fibre-optic-guided drones are emerging as one of the most difficult threats facing Israeli forces operating in southern Lebanon, exposing a gap in the Israel Defence Forces’ (IDF) ability to counter low-cost, precision-guided systems that are largely immune to conventional electronic jamming.
Israeli defence companies have so far failed to field an effective countermeasure to these wire-guided drones, while parts of the Israeli military establishment are facing criticism for their lack of preparedness for a threat that is causing mounting human and material losses.
Military sources in Israel say Hezbollah is using modified drones fitted with RPG-type warheads designed to penetrate building
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