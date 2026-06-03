AUKUS advance on UUVs contrasts with Virginia-class compromise
AUKUS has always carried the ambition of a generational submarine programme running alongside the urgency of near-term capability competition in the Indo-Pacific.
Nowhere has that ambition been more visible than at the AUKUS Defence Ministers’ meeting in Singapore on 30 May 2026, where Australia’s Richard Marles, the US’s Pete Hegseth and the UK’s John Healey simultaneously confirmed the first Pillar II signature project, with delivery starting in 2027, and quietly settled a debate over submarine acquisition by announcing that Australia would pursue three in-service Virginia-class submarines rather than a mix of new and second-hand hulls.
The two announcements sit at opposite ends of
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