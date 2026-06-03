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AUKUS advance on UUVs contrasts with Virginia-class compromise

3rd June 2026 - 12:18 GMT | by Harry McNeil in London, UK

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The USS Minnesota arrives in Rockingham, Western Australia, in February 2025. (US Navy/Lt Corey Todd Jones)

The AUKUS partnership is accelerating uncrewed undersea capability while its submarine arm inches forward, and Australia’s decision to settle for three in-service Virginia-class boats raises questions about industrial risk, dependency and whether Pillar II may deliver meaningful capability long before Pillar I can.

AUKUS has always carried the ambition of a generational submarine programme running alongside the urgency of near-term capability competition in the Indo-Pacific.

Nowhere has that ambition been more visible than at the AUKUS Defence Ministers’ meeting in Singapore on 30 May 2026, where Australia’s Richard Marles, the US’s Pete Hegseth and the UK’s John Healey simultaneously confirmed the first Pillar II signature project, with delivery starting in 2027, and quietly settled a debate over submarine acquisition by announcing that Australia would pursue three in-service Virginia-class submarines rather than a mix of new and second-hand hulls.

The two announcements sit at opposite ends of

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Harry McNeil

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Harry McNeil

Harry McNeil is Shephard's Naval Reporter. Before joining, he spent almost two years as an …

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