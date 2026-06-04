Open menu Search
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Eurosatory 2026: Helicopters and CUAS set to dominate as Europe advances rearmament efforts

Eurosatory 2026: Helicopters and CUAS set to dominate as Europe advances rearmament efforts

4th June 2026 - 14:27 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

The H160M completed its first flight test last year as part of France’s Joint Light Helicopter Programme. (Photo: Airbus)

The biennial show in Paris will focus heavily on autonomous technology, counter-drone solutions and helicopters, as countries ramp up defence budgets and focus on modernising defence capabilities.

As European countries boost their defence spending and action plans to upgrade and modernise their air warfare capabilities, with 2,600 companies from 68 countries, exhibitors at Eurosatory stand poised to showcase their solutions for NATO and US needs.

Set against the backdrop of rearmament, the rise of hybrid and uncrewed threats and industrial expansion, host country France has already earmarked a further US$11.6 billion for missiles and drones in 2026. This huge rearmament push would see it allocate 23% of its additional budget to munition stockpiles – with more countries are following suit.

Helicopters highlight European fleet modernisation efforts

On

Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®

A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.

LEARN MORE
Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. An award-winning journalist with over four years in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Eurosatory 2026

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us