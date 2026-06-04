Eurosatory 2026: Helicopters and CUAS set to dominate as Europe advances rearmament efforts
As European countries boost their defence spending and action plans to upgrade and modernise their air warfare capabilities, with 2,600 companies from 68 countries, exhibitors at Eurosatory stand poised to showcase their solutions for NATO and US needs.
Set against the backdrop of rearmament, the rise of hybrid and uncrewed threats and industrial expansion, host country France has already earmarked a further US$11.6 billion for missiles and drones in 2026. This huge rearmament push would see it allocate 23% of its additional budget to munition stockpiles – with more countries are following suit.
Helicopters highlight European fleet modernisation efforts
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