Artillery lessons from the war in Ukraine spotlight future capability priorities

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine has demonstrated that artillery remains a key weapon on the modern battlefield. How it operates, however, has changed. Given the rapid pace of technological evolution in Ukraine, there are lessons to be learned about how artillery is employed on the 21st-century battlefield.

Firstly, mobility is survivability. With the proliferation of uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), the frontline is increasingly visible. Upon opening fire, a platform can be located within minutes, if not seconds, which then leaves them vulnerable to counterbattery fire. This can be from enemy artillery, which could be partnered with UAS to increase its precision, or