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Artillery lessons from the war in Ukraine spotlight future capability priorities

4th June 2026 - 11:28 GMT | by Dr Peter Magill in Nottingham, UK

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Artillery on the Ukrainian front line. (Photo: Ukrainian Ministry of Defence)

The war in Ukraine has shown that artillery is still a vital tool in modern war. However, on a rapidly changing battlefield, there are a number of lessons from Ukraine about how artillery can be used in modern conflict.

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine has demonstrated that artillery remains a key weapon on the modern battlefield. How it operates, however, has changed. Given the rapid pace of technological evolution in Ukraine, there are lessons to be learned about how artillery is employed on the 21st-century battlefield.

Firstly, mobility is survivability. With the proliferation of uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), the frontline is increasingly visible. Upon opening fire, a platform can be located within minutes, if not seconds, which then leaves them vulnerable to counterbattery fire. This can be from enemy artillery, which could be partnered with UAS to increase its precision, or

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Dr Peter Magill

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Dr Peter Magill

Dr Peter Magill is a Land Analyst at Shephard Group.

Prior to working at Shephard, he completed …

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