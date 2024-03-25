To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

AUKUS members seek solutions to integrate their ground capabilities

25th March 2024 - 17:34 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

UK soldiers from C Company test UAVs during Project Convergence 22. (Photo: UK MOD © Crown copyright 2022)

The three countries plan to explore technologies to strengthen their collaboration in various land-related areas including artificial intelligence, autonomy, cyber, EW, hypersonic, quantum computing and logistics.

Australia, the UK and the US have been deepening AUKUS cooperation and intend to advance with the integration of their land capabilities as part of the Pillar 2 phase of the partnership. The goal will be to better prepare and equip their ground forces for joint deployments in multidomain theatres.

In order to progress with their objectives, the three nations are seeking industry support for the provision of solutions for combined operations.

Although it is not clear how much the countries mean to invest, they are interested in technologies and equipment related to cyber, hypersonics and counter-hypersonics, EW, quantum

