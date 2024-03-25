AUKUS members seek solutions to integrate their ground capabilities

Australia, the UK and the US have been deepening AUKUS cooperation and intend to advance with the integration of their land capabilities as part of the Pillar 2 phase of the partnership. The goal will be to better prepare and equip their ground forces for joint deployments in multidomain theatres.

In order to progress with their objectives, the three nations are seeking industry support for the provision of solutions for combined operations.

Although it is not clear how much the countries mean to invest, they are interested in technologies and equipment related to cyber, hypersonics and counter-hypersonics, EW, quantum