I/ITSEC 2024: Zeiss introduces Velvet 4K SIM projector for night flight simulation
The German supplier of optical systems and optoelectronics Zeiss unveiled its Velvet 4K SIM next-generation projector at I/ITSEC 2024 in Orlando, Florida, last week.
The motion-compatible capability shares some features with the Zeiss Velvet SIM family of products and was built to simulate flight missions in night and low-light conditions.
It provides a native contrast ratio of 5,000,000:1 to enable “perception of a black image background completely devoid of light”, according to the manufacturer.
Equipped with an additional near-infrared (NIR) light source, the solution can be used for simulation and training applications for both out-the-window (OTW) and direct night vision
