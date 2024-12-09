To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

I/ITSEC 2024: Zeiss introduces Velvet 4K SIM projector for night flight simulation

9th December 2024 - 17:12 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Orlando

Zeiss Velvet 4K SIM projector on display at the I/ITSEC 2024. (Photo: author)

The next-generation platform is motion-compatible and can be used in OTW and NVG applications.

The German supplier of optical systems and optoelectronics Zeiss unveiled its Velvet 4K SIM next-generation projector at I/ITSEC 2024 in Orlando, Florida, last week.

The motion-compatible capability shares some features with the Zeiss Velvet SIM family of products and was built to simulate flight missions in night and low-light conditions.

It provides a native contrast ratio of 5,000,000:1 to enable “perception of a black image background completely devoid of light”, according to the manufacturer.

Equipped with an additional near-infrared (NIR) light source, the solution can be used for simulation and training applications for both out-the-window (OTW) and direct night vision

