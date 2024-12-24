To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Cubic tailors mortar simulator for the US Army

24th December 2024 - 13:37 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

Cubic’s mortar simulator. (Photo: Cubic Defense)

The company’s mortar trainer received improvements based on soldier’s feedback.

Cubic Defense has developed an improved version of its instrumented mortar trainer based on feedback gathered from soldier touchpoints conducted with US Army personnel. The simulator has undergone trials carried out by the Army Futures Command Synthetic Training Environment Cross-Functional Team (STE CFT).

Speaking to Shephard earlier this month at I/ITSEC 2024 in Orlando, Florida, Benjamin Dils, VP of business development at Cubic Defense, stressed that after those demonstrations the capability received software and hardware design enhancements including modifications in its shell and the weapon.

“Feedback [from soldier touchpoints] has largely been around what we call ‘the reality of service’, which

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us