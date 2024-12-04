What Saudi Arabia's GCAP involvement could mean for the UK
Saudi Arabia’s interest in the Global Air Combat Programme (GCAP) is not a novel one. Yet, the ongoing question on what this membership could mean for the continuity of the programme, its current members and in what form this membership could take, has continued to pique interest.
The multinational initiative to develop a sixth-generation crewed combat aircraft is anticipated to aim for a 2035 entry-into-service date. The concept phase for the aircraft is expected to last until 2025.
The latest comment by the Italian foreign minister, as reported by Reuters, that the deal Italy has with the UK and
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
Israeli MoD signs $40 million in deals for Elbit Systems drones
The deal will allow the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) to upgrade its operational capabilities in the field, particularly for intelligence gathering and targeted strikes.
-
US approves deal for $1.7 billion upgrade of Indian Navy MH-60R helicopters
The equipment sale for the helicopters includes 30 Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio System Terminals (MIDS JTRS) for the Indian Navy.
-
Details revealed on new UAS munition destined for Ukraine
Helsing’s HX-2 has a weight of 12kg and a range of 100km. It is planned to enter service in Ukraine in 2025.
-
US to deploy F-35As to Japan base by early 2026
The 48 F-35A aircraft are set to replace the 36 F-16s as part of the US Department of Defense’s plans to upgrade its aircraft across Japan.