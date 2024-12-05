To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • I/ITSEC 2024: Babcock Immersive Training Experience debuts in US

I/ITSEC 2024: Babcock Immersive Training Experience debuts in US

5th December 2024 - 10:50 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Orlando

RSS

BITE replicating a C2 room at I/ITSEC 2024. (Photo: Babcock)

Named BITE, the system simulates the battlefield environment with multiple sensorial stimuli.

Babcock International Group introduced its Immersive Training Experience (BITE) to the US market this week at I/ITSEC 2024 in Orlando, Florida.

The solution has been engineered to provide warfighters with realistic instruction environments by replicating battlefield scenarios with physical, sensory and cognitive challenges. Some of its features include seismic simulation, visual stimuli and environmental effects.

Speaking to Shephard, an official spokesperson for the company noted that BITE “plays in all the different senses and really puts people at pace”.

“You can have a noise that is continually cycling around,” the spokesperson said. “We can make it cold or hot, having

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us