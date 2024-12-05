I/ITSEC 2024: Babcock Immersive Training Experience debuts in US

Babcock International Group introduced its Immersive Training Experience (BITE) to the US market this week at I/ITSEC 2024 in Orlando, Florida.

The solution has been engineered to provide warfighters with realistic instruction environments by replicating battlefield scenarios with physical, sensory and cognitive challenges. Some of its features include seismic simulation, visual stimuli and environmental effects.

Speaking to Shephard, an official spokesperson for the company noted that BITE “plays in all the different senses and really puts people at pace”.

“You can have a noise that is continually cycling around,” the spokesperson said. “We can make it cold or hot, having