Final two contenders for key £2 billion British Army training contract selected

Shephard has learned that the British Army has downselected two of the four remaining competitors in its competition to become its Strategic Training Partner (STP). The successful bidder will eventually deliver the £2 billion (US$2.5 billion) ACTS programme.

Of the seven original bidders for the partnership, three had already withdrawn.

The two successful consortia are Omnia Training, led by Raytheon UK and consisting of Capita, Cervus, Skyral and Rheinmetall, and a team led by Elbit Systems UK and understood to include Bain and Eviden.

The unsuccessful bidders were Team Paladin, led by QinetiQ, backed by KBR and PA Consulting, and Team Aurelian,