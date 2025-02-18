To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Final two contenders for key £2 billion British Army training contract selected

Final two contenders for key £2 billion British Army training contract selected

18th February 2025 - 17:35 GMT | by Giles Ebbutt

RSS

British Army reservists on exercise at a new Scottish facility. (Photo: British Army/Crown Copyright)

The two remaining bidders for the flagship Army Collective Training Service (ACTS) contract will move on to the next 20-week phase to select the British Army's Strategic Training Partner.

Shephard has learned that the British Army has downselected two of the four remaining competitors in its competition to become its Strategic Training Partner (STP). The successful bidder will eventually deliver the £2 billion (US$2.5 billion) ACTS programme.

Of the seven original bidders for the partnership, three had already withdrawn.

The two successful consortia are Omnia Training, led by Raytheon UK and consisting of Capita, Cervus, Skyral and Rheinmetall, and a team led by Elbit Systems UK and understood to include Bain and Eviden.

The unsuccessful bidders were Team Paladin, led by QinetiQ, backed by KBR and PA Consulting, and Team Aurelian,

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Giles Ebbutt

Author

Giles Ebbutt

Giles Ebbutt is a Shephard Media correspondent based in the UK who specialises in C4ISR …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us