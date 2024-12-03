To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Rheinmetall locks in $950 million purchase of US company to strengthen position

Rheinmetall locks in $950 million purchase of US company to strengthen position

3rd December 2024 - 16:05 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

The HX3-CTT truck. (Photo: GM Defense)

Rheinmetall is working to open up the US market and the potential billions of dollars on offer. In order to get in the door it has purchased engineering company Loc Performance Products.

Rheinmetall has has been approved for the purchase of US company Loc Performance Products, a major step in its efforts to capture billions of dollars in potential US contracts and grow its American Rheinmetall Vehicles (ARV) subsidiary.

The deal was closed on 29 November and the agreed purchase price was based on an enterprise value of US$950 million with Loc Performance Products now coming under ARV.

The US company is a substantial operation with of 160,000m2 of production space and, according to Rheinmetall, “with considerable capacity for future expansion”.

It has 950 employees with operations in Plymouth in Lansing, Lapeer

Access this article and other Decisive Edge Newsletter news content with a free basic account

Create account

You will also get one free Premium News article each week

Already have an account? Log in

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Decisive Edge Newsletter

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us