Rheinmetall locks in $950 million purchase of US company to strengthen position
Rheinmetall has has been approved for the purchase of US company Loc Performance Products, a major step in its efforts to capture billions of dollars in potential US contracts and grow its American Rheinmetall Vehicles (ARV) subsidiary.
The deal was closed on 29 November and the agreed purchase price was based on an enterprise value of US$950 million with Loc Performance Products now coming under ARV.
The US company is a substantial operation with of 160,000m2 of production space and, according to Rheinmetall, “with considerable capacity for future expansion”.
It has 950 employees with operations in Plymouth in Lansing, Lapeer
Access this article and other Decisive Edge Newsletter news content with a free basic account
You will also get one free Premium News article each week
Already have an account? Log in
More from Decisive Edge Newsletter
-
Typhoon remains “at heart of UK defence” despite claims production has stopped
BAE Systems Air business has reaffirmed its commitment to the Typhoon programme as union representatives from the company urge the UK government to order 24 Typhoon jets.
-
Australia and Singapore open expanded training area in Queensland
Australia and Singapore have expanded Queensland’s Shoalwater Bay Training Area (SWBTA), adding advanced facilities and technologies to support larger, longer joint military exercises under their ongoing strategic partnership.
-
Switzerland selects AGM 155mm artillery system
The Swiss Army has selected the KNDS 155mm/52 Artillery Gun Module on the Piranha IV (10x10) to replace its aging M109 howitzers.
-
British Army Strategic Training Partner bidders drop from seven to four
Three of the bidding consortia have dropped out of the competition to become STP for the British Army Collective Training Service.
-
Bureaucratic syndrome holds back India’s AEW&Cs
If India is to remain competitive with its neighbouring powers, it still requires a definitive answer to its critical shortage of AEW&C systems.