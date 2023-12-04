To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

AUKUS countries look to Pillar 2 as Pillar 1 progresses

4th December 2023 - 12:47 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

Concept of potential AUKUS SSN. (Image: Crown Copyright)

Australia, UK and US to collaborate on maritime autonomy, AI, cyber, hypersonics, quantum and undersea warfare, as Australian officers graduate from US Nuclear Power School.

The Australia-UK-US (AUKUS) agreement has moved into the Pillar 2 phase while Pillar 1, largely focused on nuclear submarine capability, continues to move forward with a particular focus on the new nuclear submarine capability being delivered to Australia.

At a tri-national press conference on 1 December, US secretary of defence Lloyd J Austin, Australia minister of defence Richard Marles and UK secretary of state for defence Grant Shapps outlined the next stage of plans and ongoing efforts.

At the press conference it was highlighted that six Royal Australian Navy officers had already graduated from US Nuclear Power School, with the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us