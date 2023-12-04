AUKUS countries look to Pillar 2 as Pillar 1 progresses

The Australia-UK-US (AUKUS) agreement has moved into the Pillar 2 phase while Pillar 1, largely focused on nuclear submarine capability, continues to move forward with a particular focus on the new nuclear submarine capability being delivered to Australia.

At a tri-national press conference on 1 December, US secretary of defence Lloyd J Austin, Australia minister of defence Richard Marles and UK secretary of state for defence Grant Shapps outlined the next stage of plans and ongoing efforts.

At the press conference it was highlighted that six Royal Australian Navy officers had already graduated from US Nuclear Power School, with the