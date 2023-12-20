Hypersonic threats force Pentagon to modernise its missile defence architecture

In order to face threats posed by Russian and Chinese hypersonic capabilities, the US military has been seeking ways to modernise its missile defence architecture. The Pentagon has been conducting several efforts in the area including updating policies, enhancing partnerships with allies and acquiring new sensors and systems.

‘The problem right now is the enemy is not going ballistic,’ Richard Ritter, program executive for sensors, command and control at the Missile Defense Agency, claimed during a recent webinar conducted by the US-based think tank CSIS. ‘They are rapidly going to manoeuvring and other types of weapons not just hypersonic’,

