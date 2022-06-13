To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Eurosatory 2022: Aselsan debuts MEROPS 'crystal clear' extended range optical sight

13th June 2022 - 16:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Aselsan's Multi-spectral Extended Range Optical Sight (MEROPS) has been designed for UAVs and other aircraft types. (Photo: Aselsan)

Aselsan releases MEROPS for UAV and other aircraft operators.

Aselsan has unveiled a new Multi-spectral Extended Range Optical Sight (MEROPS) for the first time at Eurosatory, Paris.

The manufacturer suggested in a 13 June statement that the system is designed to support observation and targeting applications for UAVs and other aircraft types.

‘The system can especially perform under smoke and dust,’ explained Aselsan. ‘It prioritizes medium and short-wave thermal to support dawn and dusk operations.

Such features ‘make the MEROPS targeting sight an adverse-conditions operational asset with enhanced performance,’ added the manufacturer.

‘Furthermore, the sight also incorporates the latest in image processing technologies including traditional image enhancement as well as the latest in machine vision and AI-based algorithms, as well as mission enhancement capabilities such as moving target identification, isotherms, false colour identification and threat identification.’

