Eurosatory 2022: Aselsan debuts MEROPS 'crystal clear' extended range optical sight

Aselsan has unveiled a new Multi-spectral Extended Range Optical Sight (MEROPS) for the first time at Eurosatory, Paris.

The manufacturer suggested in a 13 June statement that the system is designed to support observation and targeting applications for UAVs and other aircraft types.

‘The system can especially perform under smoke and dust,’ explained Aselsan. ‘It prioritizes medium and short-wave thermal to support dawn and dusk operations.

Such features ‘make the MEROPS targeting sight an adverse-conditions operational asset with enhanced performance,’ added the manufacturer.

‘Furthermore, the sight also incorporates the latest in image processing technologies including traditional image enhancement as well as the latest in machine vision and AI-based algorithms, as well as mission enhancement capabilities such as moving target identification, isotherms, false colour identification and threat identification.’

