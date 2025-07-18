To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • BAE Systems lauds counter-UAS drone progression with live fire trials

BAE Systems lauds counter-UAS drone progression with live fire trials

18th July 2025 - 09:25 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

APKWS laser-guidance kits are the US programme of record for precision-guided 70mm rockets. (Photo: BAE Systems)

The US-based tests successfully demonstrated the first live trial of a precision guided missile from a modified TRV-150 drone which destroyed both aerial and ground targets.

BAE Systems has announced a major milestone in its development of a low-cost counter-uncrewed aerial system (UAS) platform, with the launch of a precision-guided missile from a modified T-150 drone.

The T-150 UAS was fitted with its APKWS laser-guidance kit and marks the first air-to-air strike of the kit from an UAS, according to the company. The APKWS guidance kit turns unguided 70mm rockets into precision-guided munitions.

The test took place at the US Army’s proving ground in Utah and involved a modified version of BAE Systems’ Malloy T-150 uncrewed VTOL aircraft, the TRV-150, adapted to meeting US Marine Corp

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us