BAE Systems lauds counter-UAS drone progression with live fire trials

BAE Systems has announced a major milestone in its development of a low-cost counter-uncrewed aerial system (UAS) platform, with the launch of a precision-guided missile from a modified T-150 drone.

The T-150 UAS was fitted with its APKWS laser-guidance kit and marks the first air-to-air strike of the kit from an UAS, according to the company. The APKWS guidance kit turns unguided 70mm rockets into precision-guided munitions.

The test took place at the US Army’s proving ground in Utah and involved a modified version of BAE Systems’ Malloy T-150 uncrewed VTOL aircraft, the TRV-150, adapted to meeting US Marine Corp