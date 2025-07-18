BAE Systems lauds counter-UAS drone progression with live fire trials
BAE Systems has announced a major milestone in its development of a low-cost counter-uncrewed aerial system (UAS) platform, with the launch of a precision-guided missile from a modified T-150 drone.
The T-150 UAS was fitted with its APKWS laser-guidance kit and marks the first air-to-air strike of the kit from an UAS, according to the company. The APKWS guidance kit turns unguided 70mm rockets into precision-guided munitions.
The test took place at the US Army’s proving ground in Utah and involved a modified version of BAE Systems’ Malloy T-150 uncrewed VTOL aircraft, the TRV-150, adapted to meeting US Marine Corp
