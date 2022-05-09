To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Turkish UAVs add capability for Black Sea mine detection

9th May 2022 - 16:46 GMT | by Tayfun Özberk in Istanbul

﻿The Turkish Navy is using a pair of synthetic aperture radar-equipped Anka UAVs to detect floating sea mines. (Photo: Meteksan)

While much attention has been fixed on the strike capabilities of UAVs in the current Russia-Ukraine war, a different application for uncrewed aircraft has made headway in the Black Sea.

After the threat of drifting sea mines in the Black Sea emerged amid the war between Russia and Ukraine, the Turkish Navy took several measures to ensure the safety of shipping, including the deployment of mine countermeasure vessels, maritime patrol aircraft and helicopters.

To enhance its mission, the Turkish Navy has also equipped a pair of Anka UAVs with synthetic aperture radar (SAR) systems to detect floating sea mines.

Shephard learned that the Turkish Navy has installed the MILSAR system from Meteksan with ground moving target indicator (GMTI) functionality on one Anka UAV and the SARPER system from Aselsan

