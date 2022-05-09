Turkish UAVs add capability for Black Sea mine detection

Ukraine strikes with Switchblade
Drone video footage released on 6 May showed an attack on a Russian machine gun position.
After the threat of drifting sea mines in the Black Sea emerged amid the war between Russia and Ukraine, the Turkish Navy took several measures to ensure the safety of shipping, including the deployment of mine countermeasure vessels, maritime patrol aircraft and helicopters.
To enhance its mission, the Turkish Navy has also equipped a pair of Anka UAVs with synthetic aperture radar (SAR) systems to detect floating sea mines.
Shephard learned that the Turkish Navy has installed the MILSAR system from Meteksan with ground moving target indicator (GMTI) functionality on one Anka UAV and the SARPER system from Aselsan
Israeli company XTEND has created a second-generation Xtender sUAS, and it has also sealed two partnerships to improve perimeter security and AI capabilities.
New small VTOL UAV from Tekever features the GAMASAR synthetic aperture radar.
Elbit Systems demonstrated their new hybrid Skylark 3 featuring Northwest UAV’s NW-44 Multi-Fuel Engine.
Type certification enables the French Army to deploy the SMDR1 mini-UAS2 reconnaissance system to overseas theatres of operations without requiring specific flight approvals.
Northrop Grumman has suspended production in its long-running Firebird programme.