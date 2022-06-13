Eurosatory 2022: Redback makes its European debut

Hanwha Defense used the first day of Eurosatory 2022 on 13 June to give a European debut to its K21 Redback IFV.

Having blooded the AS21 version of Redback in the Australian outback as part of tests for Project Land 400, Hanwha is hawking the platform to the European market.

‘The Redback proved its lethality, manoeuvrability and survivability during the Australian Risk Mitigation Activity in Australia, and following test trials in South Korea,’ said Billy Lee, EVP of the Overseas Business Division at Hanwha Defense.

Speaking to Shephard at the Hanwha stand, Pasi Pasivirta, European business development director for the South Korean company, explained that Redback features ‘highly advanced protection systems for kinetic [threats]; it has composite rubber tracks [from Soucy] which reduce vibration by 70%’.

Lower vibration levels should aid crew comfort, keep the hardware running for longer and conserve fuel, Pasivirta suggested. As the Redback is built without any torsion bars, it has a roomy interior that accommodate more personnel or equipment than competitor vehicles, he claimed.

In terms of battle-management suites and situational awareness, sensors on the exterior of the vehicle link to the Iron Vision see-through commander helmet from Elbit Systems that provides a 360° view from inside the vehicle.

‘When you turn your head, it will automatically turn the weapons to that direction,’ Pasivirta added.

Mindful of the footage from the Russo-Ukrainian war that shows how much damage ATGMs is causing to Russian armour, he referred to the Iron Fist hard-kill active protection system, adding that the IFV is coated in advanced materials for ‘reduced penetrability’ from incoming projectiles.

Armament on the Redback IFV includes a 30mm Mk 44S Bushmaster II automatic cannon and a 7.62mm co-axial machine gun. In the current configuration, the turret is made by Elbit Systems but Shephard understands that a new partner is likely to come aboard for the European market.

K9A2 Thunder self-propelled howitzer. (Photo: Sam Beal)

Hanwha is positioning Redback as part of a broader push into the European market that includes its K9A2 Thunder self-propelled howitzer (SPH).

‘Many nations are looking at new IFVs, and we have submitted numerous answers to RfIs,’ Pasivirta noted. ‘There are many commonalities between the Redback and K9, from power generation to the transmission.’

Notably, he added, the agile K9 is a ‘shoot and scoot’ SPH that can move position within 60 seconds of firing, thereby avoiding the kind of counter-battery strikes seen in Ukraine.

Moreover, the capacity of the K9 means it is adapted to the brutal arithmetic of high-intensity warfare and attrition. ‘The K9 has 48 rounds, and the K10 ammunition resupply vehicle has 102 extra rounds available,’ said Pasivirta.

In common with other heavy machinery manufacturers, Hanwha must confront a stuttering global economy and gummed-up supply chains but Pasivirta emphasised that the company has successfully delivered all its platforms on time, adding: ‘Of course, demand in the market today is huge [but] we have flexibility and can almost double our current production rate.’

Hanwha is building new production facilities in Australia and plans to build one in the UK should it succeed in the Mobile Fires Platform competition. As defence budgets start to tick up amid concern over Russian aggression, existing K9 operators have ordered more units: Finland has opted for 10 extra SPHs out of a potential 48 more, for instance. Estonia is also discussing an order for more K9s.

The K9 customer base is steadily increasing and ‘most likely there will be more expansion’, Pasivirta remarked. In an April 2022 event, delegations from Korea, Australia, Finland, Estonia and Norway shared their various training, operational use and maintenance experiences with the platform.

A similar event is scheduled for 2023, at which Hanwha hopes potential buyers would flock to catch a glimpse of the K9 in live-fire exercises.

