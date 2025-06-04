Wave Relay devices cleared for security use on commercial systems in industry trend

Persistent Systems Wave Relay devices have been approved by the NSA, specifically IPsec virtual private network (VPN) gateway and Media Access Control Security (MACsec) components. This allows the company to provide an alternative to Type 1 solutions, meaning certified encrypting and decrypting classified material.

The company said it made it the first and only mobile ad-hoc network (MANET) solution provider on the NSA’s CSfC list.

The approval allows Wave Relay devices to use international third-party transport technology, such as 5G Cellular or Starlink/satellite communications. The two layers of NSA CSfC approved encryption enable users to securely use these communications, with the encryption