To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Wave Relay devices cleared for security use on commercial systems in industry trend

4th June 2025 - 13:30 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

Persistent Systems MPU5 Wave Relay, which has been added to the NSA’s CSfC list. (Photo: USMC)

Persistent Systems has been cleared by National Security Agency (NSA) to transmit sensitive data on commercial networks. The devices are added to the NSA’s Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) component list which also includes other companies’ products providing the same security.

Persistent Systems Wave Relay devices have been approved by the NSA, specifically IPsec virtual private network (VPN) gateway and Media Access Control Security (MACsec) components. This allows the company to provide an alternative to Type 1 solutions, meaning certified encrypting and decrypting classified material.

The company said it made it the first and only mobile ad-hoc network (MANET) solution provider on the NSA’s CSfC list. 

The approval allows Wave Relay devices to use international third-party transport technology, such as 5G Cellular or Starlink/satellite communications. The two layers of NSA CSfC approved encryption enable users to securely use these communications, with the encryption

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us