Eurosatory 2022: Textron M5 now available on the international market

The Textron M5 UGV is now available to international customers without ITAR restrictions.

Based on the Textron/Howe & Howe Ripsaw vehicle, the M5 is available in both hybrid-electric and fully electric configurations and features a flat top, offering potential customers the ability to integrate their systems onto the vehicle.

Asked about international interest in the platform, Textron Land and Sea Systems SVP David Phillips told Shephard that the company had seen interest from some countries in the vehicle for low-risk missions.

Four M5s — delivered to the US Army as prototypes in the Robotic Combat Vehicle - Medium (RCV-M) programme — feature the Kongsberg MCT-30 remote weapons station with a 30mm cannon.

Textron also produced a flat-top vehicle that is used to integrate and test different subsystems.

The M5 also carries an R80D Skyraider UAV on a 100m tether for situational awareness and lasing targets and a small UGV (both from Teledyne FLIR).

Explaining the international offer, Phillips said: ‘What we offer internationally is a flat deck, either all-electric or hybrid and electric, and that autonomous robotic core that enables us to work with specific international companies or governments to integrate their payloads, whatever capability they want, as as well as their operating systems.

'Whether they want to teleoperate, whether they want to integrate some autonomy to help with the cognitive load. All of those things are available in what we offer internationally.'

Textron M5 UGV featuring a flat-top space for integration of subsystems. (Photo: Textron)

The four RCV-M M5 prototypes will be put through their paces at a US Army Soldier Operational Experiment (SOE) scheduled for June and August this year.

Phillips said that Textron has fielded enquires following the Russian invasion of Ukraine about how quickly the company could react to requirements.

He added: 'I certainly feel that there are things going on in Ukraine right now that would be very applicable to a robot even in teleoperation or drive by wire and operator assist.'

He said that robotic ground vehicles could also be useful in the future when Ukraine looks to rebuild in tasks such as EOD.

The hybrid-electric and fully electric versions of the vehicle can be converted interchangeably depending on user needs, with the electric version offering some 20h of endurance.

Phillips said that the hybrid-electric version offered benefits of endurance as the vehicle can self-charge to increase its range.

Both configurations offer silent operation that can give a tactical advantage in some situations.

Asked if battery technology could remove the need for an engine in the future, Textron ground robotics programme director Sara Willett said the industry was not there today.

However, she added, there is a path to it given the progression of electric vehicles in the automotive sector.

Willett said: ‘'If these vehicles are used in a military operation, it's going to be difficult, and I think we've heard from a couple of the different services that they're not necessarily looking for all-electric because in the event that you're in a situation where you don't have the infrastructure to replace the battery pack or recharge the vehicle, you're still going to need that generator to make sure that you don't end up in a position where you're unable to operate.

'I think battery technology is going to continue to progress forward. We're working with leaders in the automotive industry to make sure that we're on the forefront of that. But they're not there in the current state today.'

