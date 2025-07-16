Kratos Defense makes European CCA push with Airbus partnership

Airbus has joined forces with Kratos Defense and Security Solutions to develop a mission system on Kratos’ XQ-58A Valkyrie, to be offered for possible use by the German Air Force by 2029.

The XQ-58A is a long-endurance, high-altitude Loyal Wingman uncrewed collaborative combat aircraft (UCCA) that can be used in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) and long-strike missions.

According to Airbus, the partnership with Kratos on the CCA will deliver “crucial capabilities” for European warfighters before the end of the decade.

The German Air Force has long emphasised a need for a CCA supporting its current crewed fighter jets, before