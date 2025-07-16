To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Kratos Defense makes European CCA push with Airbus partnership

16th July 2025 - 15:45 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

Kratos’ XQ-58A Valkyrie during a test flight. (Photo: USAF)

Kratos’ XQ-58A Valkyrie will be equipped with an Airbus-made mission system to be offered as a ‘European’ collaborative combat aircraft option to the German Air Force.

Airbus has joined forces with Kratos Defense and Security Solutions to develop a mission system on Kratos’ XQ-58A Valkyrie, to be offered for possible use by the German Air Force by 2029.

The XQ-58A is a long-endurance, high-altitude Loyal Wingman uncrewed collaborative combat aircraft (UCCA) that can be used in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) and long-strike missions.

According to Airbus, the partnership with Kratos on the CCA will deliver “crucial capabilities” for European warfighters before the end of the decade.

The German Air Force has long emphasised a need for a CCA supporting its current crewed fighter jets, before

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us