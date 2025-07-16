Kratos Defense makes European CCA push with Airbus partnership
Airbus has joined forces with Kratos Defense and Security Solutions to develop a mission system on Kratos’ XQ-58A Valkyrie, to be offered for possible use by the German Air Force by 2029.
The XQ-58A is a long-endurance, high-altitude Loyal Wingman uncrewed collaborative combat aircraft (UCCA) that can be used in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) and long-strike missions.
According to Airbus, the partnership with Kratos on the CCA will deliver “crucial capabilities” for European warfighters before the end of the decade.
The German Air Force has long emphasised a need for a CCA supporting its current crewed fighter jets, before
More from Air Warfare
BAE Systems reveals new GCAP demonstrator design with plans to fly by 2027
A key part in the trinational Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), this is the first crewed supersonic aircraft demonstrator to be built and developed in the UK in more than 40 years.
Anduril’s Barracuda-100M completes latest successful test flights
The munitions variant of the Barrauda-100 autonomous air vehicle is being tested for the US Army’s High-Speed Manoeuvrable Missile (HSMM) testbed programme, with further flight tests expected in 2026.
Norway cleared for possible $2.6 billion HH-60W helicopter FMS
The possible sale for nine HH-60W by the US government could make Norway the first Foreign Military Sale customer for the rescue and combat helicopter and add to the country’s ongoing acquisition of Sikorsky-made helicopters.
Bell selected over Boeing to build DARPA SPRINT X-Plane
The programme first began in 2023 with Bell and Boeing’s concepts progressing to Phase 1B, in which testing has been carried out over the last year.
National Audit Office report highlights major delays in UK’s F-35 programme
The report discloses that while the capability provided by the F-35 is superior to previous UK aircraft, delays from the UK Ministry of Defence on the programme have significantly impacted the country’s warfighting capabilities.