Eurosatory 2022: Panther KF51 prowls into Paris

Rheinmetall unveiled its Panther KF51 on the opening day of Eurosatory 2022, claiming that the tank ‘is the first fully digitalised MBT concept’ designed for the battlefield of the future.

Development of the Panther KF51 MBT involved internal R&D funding from Rheinmetall and leveraged its extensive experience in a number of key areas of MBT technologies including lethality, survivability and situational awareness.

The Panther KF51 MBT uses Leopard 2 components in its bare chassis but with a brand new turret. Its main armament is the Rheinmetall 130mm L/52 smoothbore gun, rebranded as the Future Gun System (FGS). The gun was was first revealed six years ago as a 130mm L/51 weapon.

The FGS is also the German candidate for the main armament in the French/German Main Ground Combat System (MGCS), which is currently planned as the replacement for the French Leclerc and German Leopard 2-series MBTs.

The FGS is fed from two bustle-mounted revolver-type magazines, each of which holds 10 rounds of 130mm ammunition in two variants: Armour Piercing Fin Stabilised Discarding Sabot and Air Burst Munition. Both of these are insensitive munition-compliant.

Rheinmetall stated that the installation of an automatic loader increases the rate of fire and has enabled the crew to be reduced to three (as opposed to four with Leopard 2). The automatic loader and ammunition are separated from the crew compartment.

On a recent visit to Rheinmetall facilities in Germany, Shephard observed a three-round burst in 16 seconds.

One of the options is to replace one magazine by a pod of four UVision HERO-120 loitering munitions, which would enable the Panther KF51 MBT to engage targets well beyond the range of its main armament.

Rather than having a 7.62mm co-axial machine gun, as fitted to most MBTs today, the Panther KF51 MBT is armed with a 12.7mm co-axial weapon with 250 rounds of ready-use ammunition, which would enable some potential softer targets to be engaged rather than use 130mm ammunition.

Mounted on the turret roof at the rear is the Natter 7.62mm Remote Weapons Station from Rheinmetall for close-in self-defence. Natter carries 2,500 rounds of ready use ammunition and its high elevation of +85° also provides an C-UAS capability.

The Panther KF51 pictured during firing trials in Germany. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

Gun control equipment is all-electric with the computerised fire control system including stabilised day/thermal sights for the commander and gunner. Eye-safe laser rangefinders provide the Panther KF51 with a hunter/killer capability and the 130mm FGS can also be laid and fired by the tank commander.

Operation of the sensors and weapons can be transferred instantly between crew members. Each operator station can take over the tasks and roles from others while retaining full functionality.

A key feature of the Panther KF51 is an integrated survivability package with its baseline hull and turret of all-welded steel construction, to which is added an advanced armour package and reactive armour over the frontal arc.

In addition, the new MBT features a Rheinmetall-developed active protection system which provides 360° protection against not only high-explosive anti-tank weapons but also kinetic energy projectiles.

Other Rheinmetall-made elements include the Top Attack Protection System as well as ROSY smoke launchers.

Compact cameras provide situational awareness through a full 360° with colour images displayed at the commander, gunner and driver stations.

In the chassis, space is provided next to the driver for an additional crew member who could operate additional sub-systems or assist in handling the vast amount of information. Furthermore, a company or battalion commander can join the crew.

As the Panther KF51 features the open NATO Generic Vehicle Architecture for electronic subsystems, Rheinmetall claims it can be easily upgraded and provides a growth path to future MBTs with reduced crew sizes and unmanned turrets.

With a typical combat weight of about 59t, the Panther KF51 should be more deployable than current MBTs, Rheinmetall added.

