How do we detect and defeat enemy drones?

18th July 2025 - 11:05 GMT | by Featured Video

Learn about the portfolio of sensors and effectors for the complete counter-UAS mission at Raytheon, an RTX business.

Unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) are a rapidly emerging and disruptive threat on today's battlefield. Bob Kelley, senior director for Land & Air Defense Systems, shares insights about Raytheon's portfolio of sensors and effectors for the complete counter-UAS mission. Raytheon’s advanced KuRFS radar is coupled with Coyote® kinetic and non-kinetic effectors to detect and defeat enemy drones using an integrated command-and-control system, while the company’s High-Energy Laser Weapon System can provide additional layered defense against drones.

