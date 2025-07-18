How do we detect and defeat enemy drones?
Enjoy free access to this sponsored video, all content provided by Raytheon, an RTX business
Unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) are a rapidly emerging and disruptive threat on today's battlefield. Bob Kelley, senior director for Land & Air Defense Systems, shares insights about Raytheon's portfolio of sensors and effectors for the complete counter-UAS mission. Raytheon’s advanced KuRFS radar is coupled with Coyote® kinetic and non-kinetic effectors to detect and defeat enemy drones using an integrated command-and-control system, while the company’s High-Energy Laser Weapon System can provide additional layered defense against drones.
