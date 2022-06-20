Eurosatory 2022: Eurenco seals three deals

Eurenco announced three new deals during Eurosatory 2022 in Paris on 13-17 June.

EXPAL awarded the French company a contract to provide 155mm modular charges for an unnamed export customer.

The Eurenco Modular Charge is notable for including 3D-printed components.

Eurenco also announced a long-term contract (also involving FMG) to supply its Combustible Interface Part for 120mm tank guns operated by an unnamed export customer.

‘It replaces a non-combustible component to provide additional performance and continue to reduce residues in operations,’ Eurenco announced on 14 June.

In September 2021, FMG’s parent company MSM Group signed a deal with Eurenco for the supply of 155mm modular charges.

Finally at Eurosatory, Eurenco signed a new long-term contract with Saab to provide solid rocket motor propellants and explosives for the Carl-Gustaf family of antitank weapons.

