Eurosatory 2022: Eurenco seals three deals

Whitepaper: European Defence Market - Key Programmes and Opportunities
A complementary look at the European defence market from Shephard Defence Insight: actionable defence intelligence.
Eurenco announced three new deals during Eurosatory 2022 in Paris on 13-17 June.
EXPAL awarded the French company a contract to provide 155mm modular charges for an unnamed export customer.
The Eurenco Modular Charge is notable for including 3D-printed components.
Eurenco also announced a long-term contract (also involving FMG) to supply its Combustible Interface Part for 120mm tank guns operated by an unnamed export customer.
‘It replaces a non-combustible component to provide additional performance and continue to reduce residues in operations,’ Eurenco announced on 14 June.
In September 2021, FMG’s parent company MSM Group signed a deal with Eurenco for the supply of 155mm modular charges.
Finally at Eurosatory, Eurenco signed a new long-term contract with Saab to provide solid rocket motor propellants and explosives for the Carl-Gustaf family of antitank weapons.
RELATED ARTICLES
Eurosatory 2022: Supacat seeks to spur conversation with HMT Mk2 105mm integration
Eurosatory 2022: Rafael to implement laser technology on air defence portfolio
Eurosatory 2022: Scorpion programme comes of age
A complementary look at the European defence market from Shephard Defence Insight: actionable defence intelligence.
Users of CBRN protective equipment are increasingly looking to integrate and display mission-critical data.
MKU Germany unveiled its Autro Platform Intelligence fleet control system at Eurosatory 2022.
The Netherlands is to procure C-390 aircraft to replace a retiring C-130 fleet.
New agreement signed at Eurosatory 2022 includes MBT protection upgrade packages and joint marketing of the EODH-made Hoplite 4x4 wheeled armoured vehicle.
OSI and the Royal Canadian Navy are preparing to test an integrated collision avoidance system.