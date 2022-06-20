To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Eurosatory 2022: Eurenco seals three deals

20th June 2022 - 10:51 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Representatives from Saab and Eurenco signed a new long-term contract during Eurosatory 2022. (Photo: Eurenco)

Eurenco revealed at Eurosatory that it is to provide 155mm modular charges, components for antitank weapons and combustible items for 120mm tank ammunition.

Eurenco announced three new deals during Eurosatory 2022 in Paris on 13-17 June.

EXPAL awarded the French company a contract to provide 155mm modular charges for an unnamed export customer.

The Eurenco Modular Charge is notable for including 3D-printed components.

Eurenco also announced a long-term contract (also involving FMG) to supply its Combustible Interface Part for 120mm tank guns operated by an unnamed export customer.

‘It replaces a non-combustible component to provide additional performance and continue to reduce residues in operations,’ Eurenco announced on 14 June.

In September 2021, FMG’s parent company MSM Group signed a deal with Eurenco for the supply of 155mm modular charges.

Finally at Eurosatory, Eurenco signed a new long-term contract with Saab to provide solid rocket motor propellants and explosives for the Carl-Gustaf family of antitank weapons.

