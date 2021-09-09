French and Slovak firms cooperate on energetic materials

Eurenco and MSM are supplying a new modular charge for NATO 155mm artillery pieces. (Photo: Eurenco)

The Eurenco Modular Charge for NATO 155mm munitions breaks new ground with 3D printing of energetic materials.

French firm Eurenco and Slovakia-based MSM Group have signed a long-term contract for the supply of the new Eurenco Modular Charge for NATO 155mm artillery systems.

The companies announced the agreement on 8 September, adding that for the first time the new charge includes 3D-printed energetic materials and is produced on a robotised line that allows for bulk production.

The Eurenco Modular Charge for 155mm artillery systems results from the expertise, experience and innovation of teams based in Bergerac (France) and Karlskoga (Sweden).

Thierry Francou, CEO of Eurenco, added that the partnership with MSM Group is an important step in Eurenco’s growth strategy.