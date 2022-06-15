Eurosatory 2022: Rafael to implement laser technology in air defence portfolio

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has revealed progress on its Iron Beam laser-based air-defence capability in a briefing to Shephard on 15 June during Eurosatory 2022.

Pini Yungman, EVP and GM of the Air & Missile Defense Systems Division at Rafael, said the company has been assessing current and future problems and believes that ‘current air defence capabilities won’t be enough to successfully protect against upcoming threats’.

Yungman said that although the proliferation of UAS systems is no doubt causing headaches, they tend to have a low impact on the strategic level.

Instead, long- and medium-range hypersonic cruise missiles and other agile ballistic missiles are the ones to look out for — especially for Israel.

‘You have to have a multi-layered, agile and interoperable range of solutions’, Youngman said. ‘The Iron Beam has more than 100kW of laser power. It can eliminate a wide range of targets, including UAS and incoming missiles.’

The anti-air laser system could provide a cost-effective defensive capability and it could work as a complementary system alongside other land-to-air or air-to-air solutions. Firing a laser has very low costs when compared to missiles but its effectiveness is significantly reduced in certain weather conditions or when up against fast-moving short-range threats.

Rafael I-Dome is the mobile version of Iron Dome. (Photo: Norbert Neumann)

Yungman said Rafael expects Iron Beam to reach IOC in the next two years when the company will begin to slot the system into all its anti-air defence systems.

He believes that rapid and precise interception is the key when it comes to the successful operation of such solutions.

‘Iron Beam will use two or more types of interceptors and it has Rafael’s open architecture C2 system. We will be able to use it with third-party interceptors, but customers who operate other companies’ interceptors will be able to use Iron Beam too.’

Yungman added that the laser solution will include the same onboard threat management and calculation software as all other Rafael air defence equipment.

Rafael began developing mobile solutions for their anti-air and anti-missile systems such as Iron Dome (I-Dome) and Spyder to meet future requirements, ‘and the current war in Ukraine has reinforced the importance to move toward more mobile and more agile solutions’, he said.

Another lesson for Rafael since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February is the importance of interoperability and built-in redundancy.

Other products Rafael showcased at Eurosatory included the DavidSync variant of the SkyCeptor air and missile defence interceptor that the company is developing for the USAF in cooperation with Raytheon.

