Eurosatory 2022: Scorpion programme comes of age

Nexter Systems took the opportunity offered by the Eurosatory 2022 defence exhibition (including a stand visit from French President Emmanuel Macron) to showcase its complete portfolio of armoured vehicles – many of which are part of the maturing Scorpion modernisation programme for the French Army.

Launched with funding of €6.5 billion ($6.8 billion) in 2014, the Scorpion project aims to replace almost all the frontline armoured vehicles in the French Army.

Notably, and in contrast to many large-scale procurement projects seen elsewhere, Scorpion has been largely delivered on schedule and within budget.

‘Scorpion has successfully delivered the Griffon. It is currently on delivery for the Serval and the Jaguar – the first Griffons are even currently on operation in Mali,’ Guillaume Pengam, vehicles marketing director at Nexter, told Shephard.

Forecasts from the French government show that by 2030, the French Army expects to have received 1,872 Griffons (936 in 2025), 300 Jaguars (150 in 2025), 978 Servals (489 in 2025), and 200 upgraded Leclerc XLR MBTs (122 in 2025).

The army has already received 339 Griffons and 20 Jaguars, while 70 Servals are expected to be delivered by the end of 2022.

Griffon VBMR 6x6 multirole armoured vehicle (foreground) on display at Eurosatory 2022. (Photo: Sam Beal)

‘We are displaying not only Nexter’s experience and expertise in terms of combat vehicles, but also how we adapt our own equipment to the evolution of conflicts with the return of high-intensity warfare and the emergence of hybrid wars,’ Pengam explained to Shephard.

Nexter is confident that the Griffons, Servals and Jaguars can handle high-end and low-end peacekeeping-style operations. Pengam added that the company’s fleet of vehicles has been designed with modern, high-intensity needs in mind, pointing to the upgrade of the 1990s-era Leclerc MBT.

Some foreign armed services such as the USMC and British Army intend to reduce their armoured vehicle fleets in favour of as-yet unproven technologies, but Nexter has sought to retain an element of the old-school brawn and balance.

‘Of course, we are a company with a high focus on technology and innovation – but through the service of the armed forces […] the heart of the system is the soldier himself, and technology for the sake of technology is not the solution in the French mindset,’ Pengam noted.

Nexter regards its technologically advanced systems, such as the Système d’Information du Combat Scorpion (SICS) situational awareness suite, as tools for soldiers to rapidly improve their decision-making rather than outright replacements for personnel.

As Pengam put it: ‘Technology is not the heart of the system, [but] the soldier must be able to use it easily in order to be better.’ New technologies do help to ensure greater interoperability with allies in the field, he added.

Nexter and Rheinmetall are partners in the KNDS consortium that is involved in the politically sensitive development of the Main Ground Combat System (MGCS) for France and Germany.

Asked about what the newly unveiled Panther KF51 MBT from Rheinmetall means for the MGCS programme, Pengam remained diplomatic, saying: ‘Multinational cooperation between two major countries is not something easy.’

He added: ‘It takes time to develop a “system of systems”, it’s not simply an MBT that’s being developed but three or even four vehicles that are being designed for the future.’

Pengam suggested that 130mm main gun on the KF51 is not in ‘the same segment as the MGCS’. Pengam also believes that the Panther has not been designed for the same targets or ‘operational purposes’ as the Franco-German MGCS.

However, Rheinmetall did previously offer its 130mm smoothbore cannon as part of the Future Gun System for MGCS — and officials at the German company told Shephard during Eurosatory that the gun technology aboard the KF51 could filter into MGCS efforts in manned-unmanned teaming, for example.

‘It could be competition, of course, depending on the different markets. But in terms of operational concepts, we are totally talking about two different systems,’ Pengam remarked.

