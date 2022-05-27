Mystery surrounds customer in Carl-Gustaf components order
Saab announced on 27 May that it has received orders for components for the Carl-Gustaf 84mm recoilless antitank weapon, although the Swedish company unusually chose not to identify the end-user due to ‘circumstances concerning the product and customer’.
The total order value is SEK643 million ($65.25 million) and deliveries will take place ‘during 2022 and 2023’, Saab added.
The lightweight (under 7kg) Carl-Gustaf M4 — the latest variant of the weapon — is compatible with advanced fire control devices and prepared for specialised ammunition. The wide range of ammunition provides tactical flexibility for a range of combat situations.
Earlier in May, Saab showcased its new programmable M4 munition which communicates with the Carl-Gustaf fire control device for enhanced accuracy.
More from Land Warfare
-
Rheinmetall extends range of 155mm artillery
Rheinmetall hopes its 155mm Extended Range Charge will pass qualification tests in the second half of 2022.
-
Australia shows unabashed interest in HIMARS
Australia intends to field long-range fires, and HIMARS could well end up being the weapon it selects.
-
Poland seeks 500 HIMARS launchers
Poland is requesting 500 HIMARS launchers to boost its precision-strike artillery capabilities.
-
US Army starts LTAMDS operational tests
After receiving the first Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS), the US Army is now testing the system in the White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico.
-
US Marine Corps orders NMESIS launchers
Raytheon will supply production-representative NMESIS launchers and weapon control systems for the USMC ahead of an expected in-service date of 2023.