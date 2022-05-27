Mystery surrounds customer in Carl-Gustaf components order

Saab announced on 27 May that it has received orders for components for the Carl-Gustaf 84mm recoilless antitank weapon, although the Swedish company unusually chose not to identify the end-user due to ‘circumstances concerning the product and customer’.

The total order value is SEK643 million ($65.25 million) and deliveries will take place ‘during 2022 and 2023’, Saab added.

The lightweight (under 7kg) Carl-Gustaf M4 — the latest variant of the weapon — is compatible with advanced fire control devices and prepared for specialised ammunition. The wide range of ammunition provides tactical flexibility for a range of combat situations.

Earlier in May, Saab showcased its new programmable M4 munition which communicates with the Carl-Gustaf fire control device for enhanced accuracy.