Eurosatory 2022: Supacat seeks to spur conversation with HMT Mk2 105mm integration

Supacat is seeking to stimulate debate by installing a 105mm cannon on its HMT Extenda Mk2 vehicle.

Speaking to Shephard during Eurosatory 2022 in Paris on 13-17 June, Supacat head of sales Toby Cox said the vehicle developer hoped that the system would start a conversation in the UK and on the export market.

The vehicle is the result of a team-up by Supacat, AM General and Mandus Group to demonstrate the versatility of soft recoil technology.

In conjunction with the vehicle, the gun system offers a shoot-and-scoot capability that can be quickly deployed, fired and displaced to avoid counter-battery fire.

Cox told Shephard that in its current configuration, the HMT Extenda Mk2 with the 105mm gun, depending on the payload, could carry around 30 to 50 rounds and offer a direct fire capability.

Supacat has not had any formal discussions with the UK MoD about the possibility of integrating the system into the British Army's HMT Extenda Mk2 fleet.

However, Cox said the company plans to take cannon-equipped Extenda on a roadshow and present it to the British Army.

He said the system could reach places that legacy systems such as the Pinzgauer could not.

Name HMT Extenda Mk2 Suppliers Supacat Length 7.05m Width 2.05m Height 2.44m Ground clearance 0.48m Weight 12t Payload 3.8t Max speed 120km/h Range (on road) 1,000km Crew 2 Passengers 4

✅ This data has been verified by the same team that brings you Defence Insight. Want to learn more?

In terms of exports, Supacat is focusing attention on existing HMT users, citing New Zealand as an example.

Commenting on the vehicle, Cox said: ‘The fact that you can be into action in 30 seconds, you can fire off your five-round or nine-round fire mission in less than a minute and be gone in 30 seconds makes it incredibly versatile.’

He added that the system could open military eyes to the utility of a 105mm gun in a direct fire role.

Supacat is pushing the concept of the HMT common base platform to meet various requirements in the context of the Land Industrial Strategy (LIS).

The HMT platform could be configured to meet various needs, including ambulance, troop-carrying, and C2 variants.

Cox said the Supacat platform ticks the boxes in the LIS in terms of commonality, supportability, low-risk and UK design and manufacturing.

Within the protected mobility portfolio, particularly the UK Multi-Role Vehicle – Protected (MRV-P) requirement, Cox said Supacat saw opportunities for the HMT.

He said the combination of current manufacturability, size, mobility and speed offered advantages.

While the HMT platform has a good reputation for performing long-range patrol missions, Cox said its speed and mobility made it well suited for other environments where those attributes can be an advantage.

While the vehicle that meets UK MRV-P needs will depend on final British Army requirements, Cox said that if the army wants a vehicle that uses a proven set of components, the HMT building blocks could provide a solution.

Even if a future vehicle is procured from overseas, Cox said he expected more components would be supplied by UK industry than would have been possible under previous plans to purchase the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) from the US.

Looking to the broader LIS, Cox said it was good to see the UK mirroring what other European countries, such as France and Germany, do in terms of supporting national industry.

