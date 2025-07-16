To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Anduril’s Barracuda-100M completes latest successful test flights

16th July 2025 - 10:05 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

The B-100M during the May 2025 test flight. (Photo: Anduril)

The munitions variant of the Barrauda-100 autonomous air vehicle is being tested for the US Army’s High-Speed Manoeuvrable Missile (HSMM) testbed programme, with further flight tests expected in 2026.

Anduril has announced another recent round of successful test flights in May 2025 with its Barracuda-100M cruise missile for the US Army DEVCOM Aviation and Missile Center (AvMC) High-Speed Manoeuvrable Missile (HSMM) testbed programme.

Envisioned as a long-range alternative to a Lockheed Martin AGM-114 Hellfire missile, Anduril has achieved concept to powered flight progress on the Barracuda-100M for the HSMM programme in two years.

The additional test flights were done to further expand and verify the vehicle’s flight envelope, release altitude and performance altitudes of the engine and vehicle management system, according to the company. The flights included hardware and

