Anduril’s Barracuda-100M completes latest successful test flights

Anduril has announced another recent round of successful test flights in May 2025 with its Barracuda-100M cruise missile for the US Army DEVCOM Aviation and Missile Center (AvMC) High-Speed Manoeuvrable Missile (HSMM) testbed programme.

Envisioned as a long-range alternative to a Lockheed Martin AGM-114 Hellfire missile, Anduril has achieved concept to powered flight progress on the Barracuda-100M for the HSMM programme in two years.

The additional test flights were done to further expand and verify the vehicle’s flight envelope, release altitude and performance altitudes of the engine and vehicle management system, according to the company. The flights included hardware and