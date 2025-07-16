Anduril’s Barracuda-100M completes latest successful test flights
Anduril has announced another recent round of successful test flights in May 2025 with its Barracuda-100M cruise missile for the US Army DEVCOM Aviation and Missile Center (AvMC) High-Speed Manoeuvrable Missile (HSMM) testbed programme.
Envisioned as a long-range alternative to a Lockheed Martin AGM-114 Hellfire missile, Anduril has achieved concept to powered flight progress on the Barracuda-100M for the HSMM programme in two years.
The additional test flights were done to further expand and verify the vehicle’s flight envelope, release altitude and performance altitudes of the engine and vehicle management system, according to the company. The flights included hardware and
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
“Gloves are off” as US Defense Secretary memo calls for sweeping drone procurement reform
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has promised to usher in a new era of “military drone dominance”.
-
Norway cleared for possible $2.6 billion HH-60W helicopter FMS
The possible sale for nine HH-60W by the US government could make Norway the first Foreign Military Sale customer for the rescue and combat helicopter and add to the country’s ongoing acquisition of Sikorsky-made helicopters.
-
Bell selected over Boeing to build DARPA SPRINT X-Plane
The programme first began in 2023 with Bell and Boeing’s concepts progressing to Phase 1B, in which testing has been carried out over the last year.
-
National Audit Office report highlights major delays in UK’s F-35 programme
The report discloses that while the capability provided by the F-35 is superior to previous UK aircraft, delays from the UK Ministry of Defence on the programme have significantly impacted the country’s warfighting capabilities.
-
France and UK to resume and upgrade Storm Shadow/SCALP production
The new ‘Entente Industrielle’ will work on a range of other projects to boost the UK economy and defence industry, including joint development on new high-tech frequency weapons and extended range air-to-air missiles.
-
Boeing E-7A still in South Korean AEW&C competition, despite dropout reports
The E-7A is one of three aircraft submitted for the South Korean AEW&C II competition, which seeks to acquire four more aircraft of the type for its air force by 2028.