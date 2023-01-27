US and Israel demonstrate ties with latest bilateral exercise

Israel and the US began Juniper Oak 23.2, a bilateral, live-fire exercise on 23 January.

The exercise takes place both in Israel and over the Mediterranean Sea.

‘It's the largest and most significant exercise we have engaged in together and is intended to demonstrate that the US commitment to Israel's security is ironclad and enduring,’ Pentagon press secretary Brig Gen Pat Ryder said during a briefing on the first day of the exercise.

‘Throughout the week-long engagement, more than 140 aircraft, 12 naval vessels, High-Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, and Multiple-Launch Rocket Systems will be used during this combined, joint, all-domain exercise, increasing our ability to interoperate on land, in the air, at sea, in space and in cyberspace,’ Ryder added.

The parties will test both US and Israeli C2 capabilities, air operations in maritime surface warfare and combat SAR, the US DoD noted in a statement.

Another objective of the exercise is to enhance interoperability on electronic attack, suppression of enemy air defence, strike coordination and reconnaissance and air interdiction.

Instead of focusing on defeating an adversary or a threat, Ryder said Juniper Oak focuses on interoperability between the two countries.

‘This exercise is focused on interoperability and strengthening our security relationship in terms of working together,’ he continued.