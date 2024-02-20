To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Air Force fires warning as China attempts to recruit US airmen

20th February 2024 - 15:03 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

Experienced US pilots have been among Chinese’s recruitment targets. (Photo: US Air Force)

US Air Force authorities have warned that Beijing has been trying to contract experienced US personnel to fill PRC training gaps in tactics, techniques and procedures.

A third dimension has been added to the great power competition between the US and China as the training realm becomes the latest area of focus alongside the ongoing technological and military races. US Air Force (USAF) authorities have recently warned US airman that Beijing has been attempting to recruit trained personnel to fill tactics, techniques and procedures gaps in its own air force.

US authorities said that Chinese’s targets have included experienced personnel such as pilots, maintainers, members of air operations centres and other technical experts.

Recruited as advisors, active duty and veteran airmen have been enabling the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force to

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

