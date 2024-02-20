US Air Force fires warning as China attempts to recruit US airmen

A third dimension has been added to the great power competition between the US and China as the training realm becomes the latest area of focus alongside the ongoing technological and military races. US Air Force (USAF) authorities have recently warned US airman that Beijing has been attempting to recruit trained personnel to fill tactics, techniques and procedures gaps in its own air force.

US authorities said that Chinese’s targets have included experienced personnel such as pilots, maintainers, members of air operations centres and other technical experts.

Recruited as advisors, active duty and veteran airmen have been enabling the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force to