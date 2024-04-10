Hadean introduces new collective training capability at IT2EC

Spatial computing company Hadean and 4C Strategies has used IT2EC 2024 in London this week to demonstrate an integration of systems for collective training. The partners have showcased how they have incorporated commercial technologies and services into defence cases.

The demonstration came on the back of an MoU signed by the two last November at I/ITSEC in Orlando, Florida. Since then, Hadean said, they have combined Hadean’s AI-powered spatial computing with 4C’s data-driven Exonaut software. Exonaut is a military exercise management system that helps users assess, visualise and exploit training data.

Integration of the two capabilities has enabled the synchronisation between real-time