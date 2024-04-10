Hadean introduces new collective training capability at IT2EC
Spatial computing company Hadean and 4C Strategies has used IT2EC 2024 in London this week to demonstrate an integration of systems for collective training. The partners have showcased how they have incorporated commercial technologies and services into defence cases.
The demonstration came on the back of an MoU signed by the two last November at I/ITSEC in Orlando, Florida. Since then, Hadean said, they have combined Hadean’s AI-powered spatial computing with 4C’s data-driven Exonaut software. Exonaut is a military exercise management system that helps users assess, visualise and exploit training data.
Integration of the two capabilities has enabled the synchronisation between real-time
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Training
-
Saab wins three-year extension to British Army live training contract
Instrumented Live Training (ILT-D) is an appended precision laser based tactical engagement system for vehicles, armoured platforms, heavy weapon systems and anti-tank weapons used in force-on-force exercises as part of collective training.
-
Ryan Aerospace and Vertex team up on MR and VR training for IT2EC
Ryan Aerospace and Vertex Solutions will present advanced mixed reality (MR) and virtual reality (VR) pilot training solutions at IT2EC 2024.