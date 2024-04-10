To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Hadean introduces new collective training capability at IT2EC

10th April 2024 - 18:04 GMT | by Norbert Neumann

﻿The ultimate objective of the partnership will be to create a scalable and interoperable solution for multi-domain collective training and personalised learning. (Photo: Hadean)

Integration of capabilities of Hadean and 4C has enabled the synchronisation between real-time actions and simulations.

Spatial computing company Hadean and 4C Strategies has used IT2EC 2024 in London this week to demonstrate an integration of systems for collective training. The partners have showcased how they have incorporated commercial technologies and services into defence cases.

The demonstration came on the back of an MoU signed by the two last November at I/ITSEC in Orlando, Florida. Since then, Hadean said, they have combined Hadean’s AI-powered spatial computing with 4C’s data-driven Exonaut software. Exonaut is a military exercise management system that helps users assess, visualise and exploit training data.

Integration of the two capabilities has enabled the synchronisation between real-time

Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Aviation, Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

