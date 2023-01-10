Elbit bags another F-16 training centre contract

The Israeli MoD has awarded Elbit Systems an approximately $180 million contract to provide a new mission training centre (MTC) for the Israeli Air Force’s (IAF) F-16 fleet.

The contract, announced on 10 January, will be delivered over three years with an additional 15-year period, covering operation and maintenance service.

The new MTC will be added to the existing one, which will be upgraded as part of the new contract.

The combination of the two MTCs is set to improve the quality of aircrew training and will double the number of training sorties for the IAF’s F-16 and F-15 pilots.