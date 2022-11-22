US joins NATO allies in European helicopter air assault exercise

The Netherlands, Poland and the US have completed Exercise Falcon Autumn where the NATO partners tested and applied combined tactics, techniques and procedures, NATO announced on 18 November.

The third week of Falcon Autumn was focused on conducting complex air assault operations on the Dutch coast between Amsterdam and Rotterdam.

The objective of the assault operations is to establish basic skills for airmobile troops.

The platforms taking part in the exercise included Dutch NH90 maritime helicopters, AH-64 Apaches, CH-47 Chinooks and AS532 transports, plus Polish Air Force Mi-8 and UH-60 Black Hawks, as well as US Apaches and Chinooks.

