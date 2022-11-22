To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US joins NATO allies in European helicopter air assault exercise

22nd November 2022 - 14:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

The Royal Netherland Air Force recently received its last updated CH-47F and first Dutch AH-64E V6 Apache. (Photo: Royal Netherlands Air Force)

American, Dutch and Polish rotary-wing assets were involved in large-scale operations practising cargo and personnel transport and drops, and other operations.

The Netherlands, Poland and the US have completed Exercise Falcon Autumn where the NATO partners tested and applied combined tactics, techniques and procedures, NATO announced on 18 November.

The third week of Falcon Autumn was focused on conducting complex air assault operations on the Dutch coast between Amsterdam and Rotterdam.

The objective of the assault operations is to establish basic skills for airmobile troops. 

The platforms taking part in the exercise included Dutch NH90 maritime helicopters, AH-64 Apaches, CH-47 Chinooks and AS532 transports, plus Polish Air Force Mi-8 and UH-60 Black Hawks, as well as US Apaches and Chinooks.

