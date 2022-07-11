To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Israel puts F-35I through its paces with Iran attack in mind

11th July 2022 - 13:00 GMT | by Arie Egozi in Tel Aviv

RSS

F-35I Adir pictured during its maiden flight in 2016. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

The danger posed by a nuclear-armed Iran has prompted the Israeli Air Force to draw up detailed plans for strikes spearheaded by the F-35I Adir.

Changes to the Israeli Air Force  (IAF) F-35I Adir to make it more effective in any potential attack on Iran were tested earlier this year in a month-long exercise that involved all main branches of the IDF.

F-35Is, F-15s and F-16s practised flying in an area saturated with anti-aircraft and air defence systems. Ground infrastructure simulated the various sensors and EW systems that Israeli intelligence believes are operated by Iran.

Israeli defence analyst Dr Amir Bohbot said ‘everything that has been simulated can be performed today’.

During the exercise, official sources said, the IAF performed a ‘great number’ of simulated attacks

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us