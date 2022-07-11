Israel puts F-35I through its paces with Iran attack in mind

Changes to the Israeli Air Force (IAF) F-35I Adir to make it more effective in any potential attack on Iran were tested earlier this year in a month-long exercise that involved all main branches of the IDF.

F-35Is, F-15s and F-16s practised flying in an area saturated with anti-aircraft and air defence systems. Ground infrastructure simulated the various sensors and EW systems that Israeli intelligence believes are operated by Iran.

Israeli defence analyst Dr Amir Bohbot said ‘everything that has been simulated can be performed today’.

During the exercise, official sources said, the IAF performed a ‘great number’ of simulated attacks