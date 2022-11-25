Systematic battle management software supports major European exercise

A UK-led team has used Systematic’s battle management software for C2 of a two-week multi-national exercise.

Ten Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) nations recently participated in Exercise Joint Protector in Denmark, which focused on the planning and coordination of operations.

The UK's Standing Force Joint Headquarters (SJFHQ) created the framework for the exercise and used SitaWare Headquarters to provide situational awareness for participants.

Systematic also sent personnel from its technical support team to respond directly to questions from SJFHQ staff.

The RN's Capt Matt Boulind, Assistant Chief of Staff Operations for SJFHQ, said: 'We were extremely pleased with the support provided by Systematic. This is the second time SJFHQ has used SitaWare Headquarters as part of a JEF exercise and we find it to be an invaluable command and control tool.”

SitaWare Headquarters is designed to provide a seamless, integrated C4ISR system for commanders, allowing sharing of a common operational picture and coordination of plans and orders across co-located and deployed forces.

Lt Col Lars Bossen, Denmark's liaison officer in JEF and assigned to SJFHQ in the UK, added: 'For SJFHQ, it is extremely important to train with the JEF nations. Such exercises provide SJFHQ with invaluable experience and input for the further development of the JEF.'