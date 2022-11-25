Systematic battle management software supports major European exercise
A UK-led team has used Systematic’s battle management software for C2 of a two-week multi-national exercise.
Ten Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) nations recently participated in Exercise Joint Protector in Denmark, which focused on the planning and coordination of operations.
The UK's Standing Force Joint Headquarters (SJFHQ) created the framework for the exercise and used SitaWare Headquarters to provide situational awareness for participants.
Systematic also sent personnel from its technical support team to respond directly to questions from SJFHQ staff.
The RN's Capt Matt Boulind, Assistant Chief of Staff Operations for SJFHQ, said: 'We were extremely pleased with the support provided by Systematic. This is the second time SJFHQ has used SitaWare Headquarters as part of a JEF exercise and we find it to be an invaluable command and control tool.”
SitaWare Headquarters is designed to provide a seamless, integrated C4ISR system for commanders, allowing sharing of a common operational picture and coordination of plans and orders across co-located and deployed forces.
Lt Col Lars Bossen, Denmark's liaison officer in JEF and assigned to SJFHQ in the UK, added: 'For SJFHQ, it is extremely important to train with the JEF nations. Such exercises provide SJFHQ with invaluable experience and input for the further development of the JEF.'
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Dutch Navy acquires fleet-wide licence for navigation system
OSI’s ECPINS systems are in service with 25 allied and NATO navies, and provide navigation capability in GPS-denied environments.
-
Raytheon demonstrates multi-domain comms tech in air force trial
Raytheon BBN has demonstrated the capabilities of its Robust Information Provisioning Layer (RIPL) in a trial for the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL).
-
Chess Dynamics turns to surveillance automation to reduce operator burden
Chess Dynamics' new Sea Eagle electro-optical surveillance system (EOSS) makes use of technology from Vision4ce, introducing automation to ease the operator burden.
-
Northrop Grumman IBCS air and missile defence system complete key test phase
Northrop Grumman's IBCS missile and air defence system for the US Army has completed its Initial Operational Test and Evaluation at White Sands Missile Range.
-
US Air Force to grow E-11A BACN airborne communications gateway fleet
The United States Air Force (USAF) is expanding its E-11A fleet from three to five after awarding Northrop Grumman a contract to integrate Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) on two additional aircraft.