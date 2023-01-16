Gulf task force tests AI and uncrewed vessels

In early January, International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC) completed a three-day exercise in the Arabian Sea, testing uncrewed systems and artificial intelligence (AI).

During the exercise, Coalition Task Force (CTF) Sentinel – the operational aspect of IMSC – worked with USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Delbert D Black (DDG-119) and two 5th fleet Saildrone Explorer USVs.

The exercise saw the USVs and AI systems operated in tandem with the destroyer and CTF Sentinel's command centre in Bahrain to help locate and identify objects in nearby waters.

CTF Sentinel deputy commander USN Capt Brian Granger said the Saildrones transmitted information