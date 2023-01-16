To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Gulf task force tests AI and uncrewed vessels

16th January 2023 - 12:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

A Saildrone Explorer USV pictured during operations with IMSC CTF Sentinel. (Photo: USN)

USVs linked up with a destroyer and the International Maritime Security Construct in an early January exercise.

In early January, International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC) completed a three-day exercise in the Arabian Sea, testing uncrewed systems and artificial intelligence (AI).

During the exercise, Coalition Task Force (CTF) Sentinel – the operational aspect of IMSC – worked with USN Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Delbert D Black (DDG-119) and two 5th fleet Saildrone Explorer USVs.

The exercise saw the USVs and AI systems operated in tandem with the destroyer and CTF Sentinel's command centre in Bahrain to help locate and identify objects in nearby waters.

CTF Sentinel deputy commander USN Capt Brian Granger said the Saildrones transmitted information

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us