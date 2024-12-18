Saab expands footprint in the US

Saab has been actively expanding its footprint in the US as it attempts to provide better assistance to its customers across the US Department of Defense. With several facilities and operation sites in the country already, the company will now have an additional two locations in the next two years comprising a new training support site near the US Marine Corps (USMC) Base Quantico, Virginia, and a munitions facility in Grayling, Michigan.

“We are growing in the areas that make sense to our business,” Brad Barnard, VP and general manager of land systems at Saab. “We are establishing different sites around customer centres and different capability centres.”