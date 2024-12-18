To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Saab expands footprint in the US

18th December 2024 - 10:46 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

US Marines receive instruction and calibration on Saab's MCTIS equipment. (Photo: US Marine Corps)

The company will operate in two new locations in the coming years to better support US services.

Saab has been actively expanding its footprint in the US as it attempts to provide better assistance to its customers across the US Department of Defense. With several facilities and operation sites in the country already, the company will now have an additional two locations in the next two years comprising a new training support site near the US Marine Corps (USMC) Base Quantico, Virginia, and a munitions facility in Grayling, Michigan.

“We are growing in the areas that make sense to our business,” Brad Barnard, VP and general manager of land systems at Saab. “We are establishing different sites around customer centres and different capability centres.”

