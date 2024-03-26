What is happening with the Greek corvette competition?

The Hellenic Navy frigate HS Elli (F 450), the lead ship of her class, was commissioned in 1981. The first pair were built for Hellenic Navy service, with the next eight transferred from the Royal Netherlands Navy over a decade later. (Photo: Hellenic Navy)

The Hellenic Navy has been in the process of replacing its nine remaining Elli-class (Kortaener/S-type) frigates with two new acquisition programmes for frigates and corvettes. The US offer of second-hand US Navy (USN) Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) as potential corvette replacement, however, has given the Greek government pause for thought.