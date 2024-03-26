To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

What is happening with the Greek corvette competition?

26th March 2024 - 10:56 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

The Hellenic Navy frigate HS Elli (F 450), the lead ship of her class, was commissioned in 1981. The first pair were built for Hellenic Navy service, with the next eight transferred from the Royal Netherlands Navy over a decade later. (Photo: Hellenic Navy)

The Hellenic Navy has been in the process of replacing its nine remaining Elli-class (Kortaener/S-type) frigates with two new acquisition programmes for frigates and corvettes. The US offer of second-hand US Navy (USN) Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) as potential corvette replacement, however, has given the Greek government pause for thought.

Greece has already decided to buy three Kimon-class (FDI HN) frigates from French shipyard Naval Group, with the first-of-class launched last year in France. Plans for a new corvette to replace the remaining six Elli-class frigates, however, have yet to be decided.

The decision on which platform would be selected for the corvette project was due by the end of 2022. The successful bidders down-selected to the final stage were Naval Group with the Gowind 2500 design and Italy’s Fincantieri with the FCX30 design.

Naval Group’s Gowind 2500 design was used for the Egyptian Navy’s El Fateh-class warships and Fincantieri’s

Tim Fish

Author

Tim Fish

Tim Fish is a special correspondent for Shephard Media. Formerly the editor of Land Warfare

Read full bio

