What is happening with the Greek corvette competition?
Greece has already decided to buy three Kimon-class (FDI HN) frigates from French shipyard Naval Group, with the first-of-class launched last year in France. Plans for a new corvette to replace the remaining six Elli-class frigates, however, have yet to be decided.
The decision on which platform would be selected for the corvette project was due by the end of 2022. The successful bidders down-selected to the final stage were Naval Group with the Gowind 2500 design and Italy’s Fincantieri with the FCX30 design.
Naval Group’s Gowind 2500 design was used for the Egyptian Navy’s El Fateh-class warships and Fincantieri’s
Access this article and other Decisive Edge Newsletter news content with a free basic account
You will also get one free Premium News article each week
Already have an account? Log in
More from Decisive Edge Newsletter
-
Netherlands selects Barracuda submarine as Australia looks on
With the Netherlands selecting the Barracuda design for its new Orka-class submarines, it will give Australia a chance to see what it could have had after it cancelled its conventional submarine (SSK) project based on Barracuda, opting instead for a nuclear-powered submarine (SSN).
-
US Air Force to cut $2 billion of investments in aircraft in FY2025
The reduction will impact several procurements and improvement programmes involving airlift, combat, tactical and strategic aircraft, as well as helicopters.
-
Malaysia to deploy 4x4 Ejder Yalçın armoured combat vehicle in April 2024
Malaysia will bolster its UN peacekeeping efforts in Lebanon with the advanced Panthera armoured combat vehicles as it upgrades its decades-old Condors.
-
India launches homegrown fifth-generation fighter programme despite ongoing advanced fighter engine gap
New Delhi’s plans for the debut of its first AMCA fighter prototype within four and a half years have been marred by the nation’s ongoing struggle to bridge the technological gap in developing advanced fighter jet engines.
-
Israeli adopts advanced AI in Merkava 4 MBTs as Gaza war rages on
Israeli’s war in Gaza has seen the country’s upgraded Merkava 4 MBTs utilising advanced AI capabilities while research has continued on the development of new defensive solutions for the tanks.
-
UK’s New Medium Helicopter requirement takes a step forward
The UK MoD has published a draft plan to buy between 36 and 44 aircraft under its long-awaited New Medium Helicopter (NMH) acquisition programme to replace RAF Puma HC2, Army Air Corps Bell 212, RAF Bell 412 and Airbus AS365 Dauphins used by Special Operations Forces.