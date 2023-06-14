To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Fincantieri details FCX Naval Ships Series, eyes Malaysian market for corvette design

Fincantieri details FCX Naval Ships Series, eyes Malaysian market for corvette design

14th June 2023 - 12:31 GMT | by Giovanni Rasio in London

Fincantieri's FCX30 corvette design is being offered to Greece. (Photo: Fincantieri)

At Seafuture 2023, Fincantieri presented its FCX Naval Ships Series and provided further details about the FCX30 design.

Unveiled for the first time at Euronaval 2022, the FCX family encompasses five ship classes ranging from a 700t fast patrol vessel (FCX07) to a 4300t light frigate design (FCX40).

Fincantieri told Shephardthat with this family of vessels, the company aims to capitalise on know-how and standardise solutions developed as part of shipbuilding programmes for Italy, the UAE and Qatar.

Most FCX vessels are sea-proven concepts, with only the FCX20and 40 not registering orders yet.

In La Spezia, Fincantieri presented the three configurations of the FCX30, a baseline, a multipurpose and a full version.

Giovanni Rasio

Giovanni Rasio

Giovanni Rasio is a Senior Naval Analyst at Shephard’s Defence Insight business intelligence service. Before …

