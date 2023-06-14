Fincantieri details FCX Naval Ships Series, eyes Malaysian market for corvette design
Unveiled for the first time at Euronaval 2022, the FCX family encompasses five ship classes ranging from a 700t fast patrol vessel (FCX07) to a 4300t light frigate design (FCX40).
Fincantieri told Shephardthat with this family of vessels, the company aims to capitalise on know-how and standardise solutions developed as part of shipbuilding programmes for Italy, the UAE and Qatar.
Most FCX vessels are sea-proven concepts, with only the FCX20and 40 not registering orders yet.
In La Spezia, Fincantieri presented the three configurations of the FCX30, a baseline, a multipurpose and a full version.
